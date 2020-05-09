Two top drug smugglers with alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen links arrested from Sirsa

Following the arrest of prominent Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Punjab police on Saturday arrested two brothers with alleged links to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Punjab Police juggernaut moved to arrest Ranjeet Rana, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa. He and his brother Gagandeep Bhola were arrested from Begu village in Sirsa.

Ranjit Rana is suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019.

"Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K & Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet @Rana @Cheeta of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019," DGP of Punjab Police tweeted.

"Ranjeet Rana & his brother Gagandeep@Bhola arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit Rana @Cheeta, suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019," he added.

Earlier, Punjab Police have arrested two people with links to the Pakistani terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Cash along with drugs was recovered from both the accused who were arrested from Gurudas.

According to the police, both the accused worked for the arrested Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed. Ahmed is said to be closely associated with Hizbul commander Riaz Naiku.

The sources state that the killing of Riyaz Naiku was a great success as he was the prime financier for other Hizbul operatives.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora eliminated top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on Wednesday.