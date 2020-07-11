Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Kupwara

Two terrorists were gunned down by Indian Army on Saturday at the Line of Control (LoC) in Tut Mar Gali sector of Handwara in border district Kupwara in North Kashmir.

"Early morning today, suspicious move was detected by own troops at Naugam sector, Baramulla along the Line of Control. Our forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Two AK-47 and war like stores recovered. Details will follow," a statement from Army PRO Col Rajesh Kalia informed.

The terrorists were reportedly trying to sneak into this part of LoC when they were challenged by the army. However, they opened fire on the army personnel, triggering an exchange brief of firing. In the operation, two terrorists were killed.

The area is still under cordon and search as more terrorists may be present. A huge quantity of ammunition has also been recovered from them.

An army officer informed that Pakistan is continuously trying to push terrorists this side as hundreds of Pak-sponsored terrorists have been killed so far this year in the Kashmir valley and their strength is weak. However, all along the LoC, deployment and patrol is on high alert, he added.