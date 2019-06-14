Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated.

The slain terrorists were identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu alias Abu Zarar, a resident of Naina Litter Pulwama, and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore, the spokesman said.

Both of them were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

"According to police records, Degu was part of groups involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. He was involved in a case pertaining to attack on security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan was killed, the spokesman said.

"Shah was involved in killing of a civilian. Several terror crime cases were registered against both of them," he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he added.