Two terrorists killed by security forces during encounter in J&K's Ganderbal

At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest that the terrorists belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The encounter is currently underway in the Gund area of Ganderbal district.

The security forces believe that 2-3 terrorists are still hiding in the area. The security operation is being carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

More details awaited...