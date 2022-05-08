Two terrorists including LeT man from Pakistan killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

File Photo | Representational

Two terrorists including a Pakistani from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Both the trapped terrorists were killed (in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

According to the police, the LeT terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes, while the other one trapped was a local terrorist.

"One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to the police, the encounter started during the early hours on Sunday.

READ | Two hybrid terrorists arrested in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district

"Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," the police had tweeted.