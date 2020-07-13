Two terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.

As per preliminary identifications, both terrorists belong to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). One of them is said to be a Pakistani.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. The operation is now over.

A top officer informed that a joint team of Anantnag Police, 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered. Sources have said that two to three militants are trapped in the area.

On Sunday, three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Rebban in Sopore, police said. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

"Two more unidentified terrorists killed in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered; search operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was killed in the same encounter, which was started in the early hours of Sunday.