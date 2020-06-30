Two terrorists gunned down by joint security forces in Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police have killed two terrorists in yet another encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning.

The operation was launched by a joint team of J&K Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Polie Force (CRPF), on a specific input about the presence of terrorists at the Waghama area of Bijbehara.

The army said that the operation took place in a hide located in an orchard following which one INSAS rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain terrorists.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Two hardcore terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today. In the last 24 hours, Anantnag Police and security forces have neutralised five terrorists. The police are playing a leading role in anti-terrorist operations."

Contrary to reports of an Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir militant, who the police blamed for the killing of a 5-year-old boy during an attack on security forces, the Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Range, told WION that Zahid Dass has escaped from the encounter.

Sources have told WION that the slain militants belong to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir outfit.