Two terrorist associates linked with JeM arrested in J-K's Tral

As security forces intensify checking and search operations ahead of the Independence Day, two terrorist associates were nabbed in a successful operation on Friday.

On a specific input, a search operation was launched in Tral area of Pulwama district and two terror associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were arrested by Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF.

Both have been involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the JeM terrorists as well as in transporting of arms and ammunition of the terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama, a police statement said.

Arrested terror associates have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amirabad Tral, and Mohd Umer Tantray, a resident of Aripal Tral.

Incriminating material including explosive material have been recovered from them.

An FIR has been registered against the said arrested terror associates in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and his four associates were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

A large number of weapons and warlike stores were also recovered in the operation.