Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

J-K: 2 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch online in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

India’s most educated cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS to become a politician, died tragically due to...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Where was the world's first cobra snake born? You'll be amazed to find out

Where was the world's first cobra snake born? You'll be amazed to find out

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

Daily habits that damage liver other than drinking alcohol

5 most enigmatic ancient mysteries that still baffle us

5 most enigmatic ancient mysteries that still baffle us

10 most mysterious pictures captured NASA’s James Webb Telescope

10 most mysterious pictures captured NASA’s James Webb Telescope

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

HomeIndia

India

J-K: 2 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

In a shocking turn of events, two soldiers killed, and three others were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, say officials.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

J-K: 2 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Anantnag
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Two Army personnel were killed and three others injured in a fierce gunfight with terrorists at a forest in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district during a cordon and search operation that was launched following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The terrorists hiding in the forest opened indiscriminate fire upon noticing the search parties, leading to an intense gun battle, officials said.

Five army personnel were injured in the firing by the terrorists, they said, adding the injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where two of them died.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area, and an operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and a firefight ensued."

"Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on August 10

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement