Two sisters consume insecticide mistaking it for chocolate in Bihar's Khagaria, one dead

The mother of the girls, Soni Devi, said that the insecticides were bought to kill lice and were kept on the cupboard in the house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

File Photo

Two sisters from Ratan village of Gogri police station area of ​​Khagaria consumed insecticide medicine, mistaking it for chocolate. Out of the two sisters, one, identified as Lakshmi Kumari died during treatment. Meanwhile, the other sister Ruchi Kumari is currently being treated at Sadar Hospital. 

The mother of the girls, Soni Devi, said that the insecticides were bought to kill lice and were kept on the cupboard in the house. Soni Devi said that the two sisters took the insecticides with them to the Anganwadi center mistaking it for a digestive tablet or chocolate. 

The girls consumed the poison while studying there. It was after their health deteriorated that the Anganwadi worker informed the family members about the incident. 

They were first admitted to the referral hospital in Gogri where the doctor, later, after doing first aid directed them to Sadar Hospital for better treatment. At Sadar Hospital, Lakshmi died during treatment and Ruchi is still fighting for her life. 

(With inputs from Hitesh Kumar)

