Two sadhus murdered in Maharashtra's Nanded, one accused nabbed

Weeks after the Palghar lynching made headlines, two seers (sadhus) in Maharashtra's Nanded were found strangled to death on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Balbrahmachari Shivacharya and his accomplice Bhagwan Shinde from an ashram in Nanded's Umri Taluka. Both of them were found dead inside the ashram near the bathroom.

Hours after the news broke, the police have arrested one person from Telangana in connection with the matter.

As per the police, the accused was trying to run away with the dead body in the trunk of his car when his vehicle crashed at the gate of the ashram. He then stole a bike and fled from the scene, leaving behind a laptop and around Rs 65,000 in the car which he allegedly stole from the sadhus.

According to sources, the police suspect that the accused was a resident of the village who entered the ashram with an intention to steal. When the victim confronted the thief, the accused strangled him with a charging cable. He then tried to hide the body in the trunk of Sadhu's own car but the car collided with the gate that alerted the neighbours, forcing him to run, leaving the body and the money in the car.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect often used to stay in the temple and knew the sadhu's everyday routine.

Shivacharya was a known sadhu in the area. He was also associated with development work in the area.

Further investigations are on.