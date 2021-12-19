Breaking: Two sacrilege incidents in 24 hours rock Punjab

In the first incident, one person was apprehended in Golden Temple in Amritsar yesterday evening (December 18) and another person was apprehended at a gurudwara in Kapurthala today morning (December 19).

In both incidents, the persons involved in the reported sacrilege incidents were lynched by angry people. The incident at Golden Temple was caught on CCTV camera.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is visiting Golden Temple, whereas home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal have visited Golden Temple earlier after the incident.

News agency ANI reported that the Punjab Government has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the Punjab incident. “Terming sacrilege incident at Sri Darbar Sahib most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order had been constituted, which would present investigation report within two days: Deputy CM Office,” ANI tweeted.

On Saturday evening, a 24-25-year-old person jumped over rails guarding the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) in Golden Temple and picked up the sword to allegedly desecrate the holy book. He was apprehended and then taken out by the Sangat personnel. The person was killed in the altercation, ANI reported. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital.

In the incident in Kapurthala village, the person accused of sacrilege allegedly tried to desecrate the ‘Nishan Sahib’ (Sikh holy symbol) inside the Gurudwara. The man was beaten by locals and a video of the incident also went viral.