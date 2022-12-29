Two puppies found hanging from tree in Delhi's Dwarka; what's the punishment for hurting dogs in India?

Two puppies were strangled and hanged to death in Dwarka | Photo: Pixabay

A horrific incident has come to light where two puppies in Dwarka were strangled and hanged to death on a tree. This incident was first brought to the public eye by a user account named Mystique Mirage. In the original post, the user claimed that the strangled puppies were three months old stray puppies. The puppies were hanged in an empty plot next to Azad Hind Apartment in Dwarka Sector 9, says the post.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said, a complaint was received on Wednesday regarding the killing of stray dogs in a secluded park in Dwarka Sector-9. The police registered a case on Thursday. "A case under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) was registered on Wednesday at Dwarka South police station. The post-mortem of the carcasses was conducted. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused," said. Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi on December 28, shared a screenshot of the Facebook post on the microblogging platform Twitter. This incident has taken netizens by shock and people are actively urging authorities to take appropriate actions to prevent such incidents from happening again.

This is unbelievable. How. Anyone can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet same fate as victims. pic.twitter.com/vRoUsgyD7x December 28, 2022

One Twitter user said, "Absolutely!!The perpetrators shouldn't just meet the same fate, infact they should face worse & should be made example of so that people wouldn't even dare to think of such cruel, disgusting, inhumane acts let alone do them."

Another said, "@DelhiPolice, @LtGovDelhi Kindly investigate the matter and take action against culprits for this inhumane act."

Law against animal cruelty

As per the IPC Section 429, punishment for killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal can be fined or imprisoned for up to five years, or both.