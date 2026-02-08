2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura

'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad
INDIA
Two people were injured as a private training aircraft crashed after an engine fault in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday (February 8). A captain and a trainee pilot were wounded in the incident that took place in Mangaluru village of Babaleshwar taluka, reports said. They were the only people aboard the plane at the time of the accident. Both have since been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
According to the report, the small plane had crashed into a field. Pictures taken at the spot showed the aircraft upside down, with the front portion suffering severe damage. The visuals showed that many people had gathered at the site of the crash. Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. More details about the cause of the crash are not known as yet.
The injured have reportedly been identified as Captain Kunal Malhotra and trainee pilot Goutam Sankar. The aircraft involved in the crash is said to be a Cessna 172 Tango Charlie. As per the India Today report, the investigating officer said the aircraft belonged to Red Bird Aviation. "It was heading from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it developed a technical glitch in the engine and suddenly crashed," the official added. "Both sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been shifted to the nearest hospital for further treatment. Further investigation is underway."