FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad

Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'

Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?

2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in 2026? Both actors are reportedly fixing their schedules for March wedding

Jeffrey Epstein files: New picture show sex offender dining with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi's personality rights get protected

Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date

New Zealand register highest run-chase victory in T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash

Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in 2026? Both actors are reportedly fixing their schedules for March wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeIndia

INDIA

2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura

According to the report, the small plane had crashed into a field. Pictures taken at the spot showed the aircraft upside down, with the front portion suffering severe damage. Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura
Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two people were injured as a private training aircraft crashed after an engine fault in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday (February 8). A captain and a trainee pilot were wounded in the incident that took place in Mangaluru village of Babaleshwar taluka, reports said. They were the only people aboard the plane at the time of the accident. Both have since been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to the report, the small plane had crashed into a field. Pictures taken at the spot showed the aircraft upside down, with the front portion suffering severe damage. The visuals showed that many people had gathered at the site of the crash. Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. More details about the cause of the crash are not known as yet.

Investigation underway

The injured have reportedly been identified as Captain Kunal Malhotra and trainee pilot Goutam Sankar. The aircraft involved in the crash is said to be a Cessna 172 Tango Charlie. As per the India Today report, the investigating officer said the aircraft belonged to Red Bird Aviation. "It was heading from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it developed a technical glitch in the engine and suddenly crashed," the official added. "Both sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been shifted to the nearest hospital for further treatment. Further investigation is underway."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad
'Is snatching your child's phone a sin?': Father of Ghaziabad sisters
Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash
Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers
Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?
Who is Russian teen linked with Neo-Nazi group behind attack on 4 Indians?
2 people injured after private training plane crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura
2 injured after private aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement