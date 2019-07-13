Headlines

Two peddlers selling drugs to students arrested in Kolkata

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 06:25 PM IST

 The Narcotics team of the Detective Department (DD) arrested two drug peddlers from Darga road area of Kolkata on Friday night and confiscated 50 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 50,000 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Asgar Hossain and Arshad Hossain.

According to the police, after the arrest, the duo confessed that their prime customers were students.

"It was learnt that two persons are selling brown-sugar in Park Circus area. There are a number of renowned schools in that area," the police said, adding that the details of the affected students will be collected for the counselling.
A case has been registered against the accused under section 21(b) (where the contravention involves quantity, lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity) and 29 (abetment) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused will be produced before the court, today.
 

