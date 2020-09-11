Two Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border in Rajasthan shot dead by BSF

One of the dead has been identified as Shahbaz Ali from the national identity card recovered from him. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Rangers despite being informed of the bodies have disowned them. BSF personnel performed last rites and buried the bodies.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani drug peddlers who were trying to cross the International border in Rajasthan on Wednesday. They were shot dead by 91 Bn BSF at around 12.30 am on that day in the Anupgarh sect in Rajasthan.

One of the dead has been identified as Shahbaz Ali from the national identity card recovered from him. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Rangers despite being informed of the bodies have disowned them. BSF personnel performed last rites and buried the bodies.

The Pakistani nationals had thrown five packets across the fence and were trying to cross the international border fence. On being challenged by Indian forces, they ran back when they were shot dead.

Eight kgs of heroin, two pistols and one night sight-enabled binoculars were recovered from the slain Pakistani smugglers.

In the past too, multiple smuggling attempts were foiled by border forces.