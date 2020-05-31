Two Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi caught spying; to be declared persona non grata

Two officials at Pakistan High Commission in Delhi were caught spying by Indian authorities on Sunday.

Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain, working in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, were nabbed while they were engaged in an unwanted anti-India activity. They used to roam around assuming fake Indian identities.

India will soon declare both of them persona non grata and will ask them to leave the country within 48 hours. The last time such an incident happened was in 2016.

India had then declared one Pakistan High Commission official Mehmood Akhtar as persona non grata after he was apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities while receiving sensitive documents.

During his interrogation, Akhtar revealed that he belonged to Baloch Regiment of Pakistan Army and joined Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on deputation. He had been posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi since September 2013.

The Pakistan High Commissioner was then summoned by the Foreign Secretary with India registering a strong protest on the activities of Mehmood Akhtar.

That day itself, in an apparent tit-for-tat, Pakistan declared an Assistant Personnel and Welfare Officer in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Surjeet Singh as persona non grata.