Two Pak commandos killed as Indian Army foils BAT action along LoC

Two Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos were killed on Tuesday as the Indian Army foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

One jawan of the Indian Army was also martyred in action as he was hit by direct bullet in the encounter.

As per the Army sources quoted by news agency ANI, rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides.

The incident occurred after the Pakistani side launched an unprovoked attack at Indian post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector. In response, the Indian Army troops retaliated strongly forcing the Pakistani forces to retreat to their positions.

In the retaliatory action, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh took a direct hit on his body and was immediately killed.

Intercepts of Pakistani communications suggest that two SSG Commandos died in the action.

Indian Army has been put on high alert in the wake of rising infiltration attacks by Pakistan.