Two new farm unions formed in Ambala, Karnal

Two farm unions have been formed in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal, both belonging to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), according to reliable sources.

Sources told Zee Media that in Punjab, AAP formed Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), which are branched out of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni).

This development comes weeks after AAP swept the Punjab Assembly Elections.

“In the past 1 month two new farm unions have been formed in Ambala & Karnal in Haryana; Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), these two unions have branched out of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni),” sources informed Zee Media.

During the year-long farmers’ protest against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, AAP had actively supported the farmers.

Also, after taking over as Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann released Rs 101 crore as compensation for damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm in Punjab. The party said that this move was taken as the farmers faced heavy losses and this compensation was long-awaited.