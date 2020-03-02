Two new cases of coronavirus detected in India; one in Delhi, other in Telangana

Two new positive cases of Coronavirus has been detected in India, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

While one of the cases has been reported from the national capital, the other has been reported from Dubai.

The Ministry of Health reported that the person who tested positive in Delhi had a travel history of Italy, while the other had recently returned from Dubai.

"Both patients are stable and closely monitored," a notification issued by the health ministry stated.

Earlier, three positive cases of Coronavirus were reported from Kerela. They were later discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

Moreover, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA), through an order, instructed to screen passengers coming from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Hongkong and South Korea. More than 2,000 people have been screened at 21 international airports in India.

On Thursday, the Indian Air Force evacuated 112 people, including 36 foreign nationals from China's Wuhan where the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has killed over 2,700 people in the country.

This is the third evacuation by India from the worst-affected region on Wuhan in China. Earlier, two Air India flights brought back over 650 people.

Meanwhile, Air India also evacuated 119 Indians and five foreign nationals who were onboard the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Japan.

With 42 more deaths reported from China on Monday, the death toll in the country now stands at 2,912. The outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people globally.

The virus has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world. It is believed to have spread late last year from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.