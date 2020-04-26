Two Mumbai Police personnel die of COVID-19; around 95 cops test coronavirus-positive

Two personnel of the Mumbai Police died in quick succession of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the pandemic that is engulfing India like wildfire. The news has sent ripples through the underbelly of the city police circles. A senior police official said that these two cases were the first instances of deaths due to COVID-19 among the ranks of the Mumbai Police.

The police personnel who died of the virus are -- Head Constable Sandip Surve (52) and HC Chandrakant Pendurkar (57).

Pendurkar was posted at the Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East and was a resident of the Premnagar Colony in Worli. On April 22, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the Nair Hospital where he was found to be infected with the coronavirus. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Details of the other police personnel are currently awaited.

"Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. May the departed souls rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

To make things worse, it is not yet clear as to when and how these two police personnel were infected with the virus. Authorities are tracing their contact history with full steam and some headway is expected in this regard soon. However, for good measure, some of the policemen's close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing testing to ensure trace the virus's potential contamination route. Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

As a result, at least 40 other policemen in the city were identified who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment at various city hospitals across the state.

In view of the over 95 COVID-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

Notably, in India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. As many as 811 cases were reported from the state in a single day.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 600 new cases and around 13 deaths, the city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally while the death toll is nearing 200 just in the city alone.

Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.