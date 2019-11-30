Two minor girls raped in Kolkata

On a day a heinous crime of rape and murder of a doctor in Hyderabad came to light, shocking news also came out of Kolkata where two minor girls in Kalighat were raped.

The two minor girls who are footpath dwellers were lured by three persons - two minor boys and a man - on Thursday on the pretext of being given work and money. They were abducted and taken to the Adi Ganga riverbank close to the Kalighat temple.

Later, the three persons took turns to rape the minor girls.

“On Thursday, sometime in between 2-3 pm, the accused persons in furtherance to their common intension abducted the complainant and committed penetrative sexual assault upon the complainant and her friend at the bank of Adi Ganga near Machandi Ashram. A case has been registered at Kalighat Police Station under section 363 IPC and 6 POCSO Act,” a senior official of Kolkata Police said.

“Two of the three accused persons have been arrested while one minor boy who committed the offence is still at large,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.