The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late on Monday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

People gather at Patna Metro tunnel construction site where two people died and many injured after they were buried under soil, at Patna Science College NIT more, in Patna Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (PTI)

Two persons were killed and several others injured in an accident at a construction site of the Patna Metro, a police officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late on Monday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

"A pickup van was coursing through the tunnel where its brakes failed, causing it to plough into a group of construction workers", Mishra told reporters.

He added, "Two persons died on the spot while six were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. We are investigating the matter. Patna Metro authorities are probing it from their end".

Monisa Dubey, Public Relations Officer of Patna Metro, told PTI-Bhasha "All those who received injuries are fine and they have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. We are also conducting an inquiry to fix accountability for the mechanical failure that led to the accident".

Authorities were tight-lipped on the charge, made by some eyewitnesses, that "no engineer or supervisor" was inside the tunnel when work was underway.

READ | Kerala: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident during temple festival