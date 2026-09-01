Two killed, one rescued as car gets swept away in Dehradun amid heavy rainfall

Two people died and a young woman was rescued after their SUV was swept away by heavy rainwater near Kandoli Bridge in Dehradun’s Prem Nagar area.

Two people were killed after an SUV carrying three occupants was swept away by a strong water current near Kandoli Bridge on Poundha Road in Dehradun’s Prem Nagar area, officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received information late at night about the vehicle being washed away by rainwater near Lower Kandoli. An SDRF team from Dakpatthar, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar, immediately reached the area and began a search and rescue operation.

Woman rescued two kilometres from accident site

According to the SDRF, three people — one man and two women — were travelling in the SUV when it was caught in the strong current. "Three individuals--one male and two females--were travelling in the vehicle when it was swept away by the strong current," an SDRF official said.

Despite heavy rain and difficult conditions, rescue personnel continued their search through the night. During the operation, an injured woman identified as Sehaj, daughter of Gulshan Baveja, was found around two kilometres from the spot.

"Despite adverse weather conditions during the night, search and rescue efforts were carried out continuously. During the operation, one injured female, identified as Sehaj, daughter of Gulshan Baveja, was rescued approximately two kilometres away from the incident site and handed over to the police," the official added.

Two bodies recovered

The SDRF team continued searching the area and nearby locations for the remaining occupants. After an overnight operation, rescuers recovered the bodies of the other two people. One of the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Akshay, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The other victim was an unidentified young woman.

The bodies were handed over to the local police for further legal formalities and post-mortem examinations.

SDRF on alert amid Uttarakhand rains

The incident occurred a day after the SDRF was placed on high alert following an Orange Alert issued by the Meteorological Department for Uttarakhand. SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi held a meeting to assess the preparedness of teams deployed across the state. Company commanders provided updates on weather conditions and the readiness of their respective teams.

The commandant instructed all personnel to remain alert during the rainfall and ensure that rescue equipment and essential safety gear were ready for emergencies.