Two killed, one BRO labour missing after avalanche hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul

Avalanche that struck a group of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers near Chika in the Lahaul subdistrict of the Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday evening killed two and left a third missing. Low temperatures and visibility forced the search for another missing individual to be called off after several fruitless hours.

In Chika village in the area, an avalanche buried three casual labourers and two snow cutter/dozers, according to authorities who spoke to PTI.

Ram Budha (19) and Rakesh were named as the dead, while Passang Chhering Lama, a Nepali national, was named as the missing person. It has been announced that the hunt for the missing individual would restart on Monday by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

"Two people were dead and one was missing in an avalanche that occurred near Chika in Lahaul and Spiti districts at around 3 pm yesterday. Rescue efforts were called off due to low temperature and visibility, it will resume tomorrow," ANI reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre.

“District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Lahual and Spiti informed that an incident of avalanche occurred near (Chika) Shrinkula Pass at 35 KM in Subdivision Lahaul,” it further said, adding “In this incident, three BRO casual labours got buried under the avalanche along with snow cutter/dozer machinery, out of which two dead bodies have been recovered and are being brought to RH Keylong.”