Kerala: Two IndiGo employees arrested for aiding gold smuggler at Karipur airport

The customs agency detained two employees of Indigo Airlines at Karipur airport in Kerala's Malappuram district. On September 12, the two were detained for assisting in the smuggling of 4.9kgs of semi-solid gold. The gold, valued at Rs 2.5 crores, was discovered in the luggage of a traveler who had left it at the airport and fled. Ramp supervisor Sajid Rahman and customer service agent Mohammad Samil have been identified as the two arrested.

The customs department reacted quickly after intelligence revealed that gold was being carried out through the airport's airside. Suspicious movement at the airside by one of the two arrested Indigo employees upon the arrival of flight 6E 89 from Dubai drew the notice of customs officers.

Sajid Rahman, senior ramp supervisor, was attempting to collect and tamper with bags when he was stopped by a security crew. His aim was apparently to place a domestic tag instead of an international one on the conveyor belt. Sajid's presence and suspicious activities in the area were confirmed by CCTV footage from the airport's airside.

The baggage was soon removed from the conveyor line and reexamined by the customs department. They also attempted to identify the passenger whose luggage was found. However, no one came to claim it.

The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who had abandoned the luggage at the airport and fled. It is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

Several incidents of gold smuggling have been reported from airports across the country. The customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence routinely arrest gold smugglers from international and domestic airports across the country.

The passenger who managed to escape from the airport was arrested from Kerala's Wayanad today. An interrogation of the man, identified as Ashkar Ali by the 'Mathrubhumi', revealed more details of the incident.

