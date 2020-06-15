Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan go missing: Report

Earlier in the month, India deported two Pakistani officials for espionage activities in India.

Two officials have reportedly gone missing who was working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, as per the latest reports by ANI.



Over the last few hours, the two officials are untraceable.

Previously, ANI had reported how Pakistan's spy agency ISI has been tailing and harassing Indian officials and also increased their presence at the residence of Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia.

This incident came after two Pakistani officials were caught red-handed while spying in Delhi and were sent back after their rumoured failed attempts to collect classified information.

South block is watching the developments closely, the Indian mission has also launched a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

This incident can cause yet another dip in the already tense India-Pakistan relations.



Earlier in the month, India deported two Pakistani officials for espionage activities in India.

(With ANI inputs)