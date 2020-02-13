Two Indian crew members onboard quarantined Japanese crew ship tested positive for coronavirus

Two Indian crew members onboard quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.

The cruise ship has been kept in quarantine at an anchor off the coast of Yokohama, Japan till February 19. Until now, 174 people on the ship have been tested positive.

On February 1, an 80-year-old passenger, who was on board the ship, was diagnosed tested positive for the virus, and subsequently, on February 4 the remaining 3,700 passengers along with the crew of the Diamond Princess were quarantined.

As of today, a total of 218 people have tested positive out of 713 people tested.

"Due to the suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, the ship has been quarantined by the Japanese authorities till February 19, 2020," a statement had said.

Out of all the people on board the ship, 174 are Indians.

Earlier, the Indian embassy informed that it was in touch with all the Indian passengers and crew members in the ship.

Those who have been tested positive, have been allowed to leave the ship for treatment, the rest of them have to remain in the ship till February 19.

The passengers on board the ship have been kept in isolation in their rooms, with a couple of minutes break each day to walk on the deck, keeping a safe distance from passengers.

The Japanese administration kept the ship under quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading onshore Tokyo.

With 108 new casualties on Monday, the death toll in China due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 1,016 as reported by the health authority on Tuesday.

Of the new deaths, 103 were in the province of Hubei, including 67 in the provincial capital of Wuhan where the epidemic is believed to have originated.

On Monday, China's President Xi Jinping also appeared in public for the first time since the epidemic began, inspecting health workers in Beijing.

In India, the first person who had earlier been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus infection after arriving from Wuhan city in China has now recovered and tested negative for the virus infection, health officials stated.

After the first positive case was reported from Thrissur, two other Keralite students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, had tested positive in Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts. The health department had earlier said those in isolation wards of various hospitals in Kerala have come down to 34.

"A total of 3,252 are still under observation across the state, of which 3,218 are under home quarantine," a release issued by the health department said.

The department has already sent at least 345 samples for testing at the NIV at Pune and so far 326 results have returned negative. The 'state calamity' alert, which was declared on February 3, was withdrawn on Friday after no new positive cases of infection were detected.