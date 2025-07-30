2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club
INDIA
Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. Read on to know more.
Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said. They said the accident occurred at Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from here, at around 11.30 am. The Army identified the deceased as Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh.
“GOC (General Officer Commanding), Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Leh-based corps said in a post on X. In an earlier post, it said that “a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress.” The officials said five soldiers sustained critical injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.
The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtas, they said, adding the vehicle was badly mangled under the impact of the boulder. Two personnel succumbed to injuries and three other officers are undergoing treatment, they said.
