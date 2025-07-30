Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club

IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting or political motivation' after he appears before ED: 'I am supposed to...'

2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh

Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

China's BIG statement on Donald Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Coercion and pressuring will not achieve...'

Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority stake in...

Amit Shah's BIG statement in Rajya Sabha, says, 'Even today, Pakistan able to do terror attacks but...'

India vs England 5th Test LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs ENG final Test match live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter

IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to

Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting or political motivation' after he appears before ED: 'I am supposed to...'

Prakash Raj denies 'witch-hunting, political motivation' as he appears before ED

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeIndia

INDIA

2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

2 Army personnel dead, several injured as boulder falls on convoy vehicle in Ladakh
The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtas when the incident occurred.

TRENDING NOW

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said. They said the accident occurred at Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from here, at around 11.30 am. The Army identified the deceased as Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh.

“GOC (General Officer Commanding), Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Leh-based corps said in a post on X. In an earlier post, it said that “a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress.” The officials said five soldiers sustained critical injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.

The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtas, they said, adding the vehicle was badly mangled under the impact of the boulder. Two personnel succumbed to injuries and three other officers are undergoing treatment, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency PTI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani as THIS Adani company to divest 50 percent stake in…, to partner with...
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani as THIS Adani company to divest 50 percent
BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose 20-25% tariffs, says 'But now...'
BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose...
Justice Yashwant Varma case: Supreme Court's BIG question to judge in cash row, asks, 'Why did you...?'
Justice Yashwant Varma case: SC's BIG question to judge in cash row
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
'Tumhaare lips bade...': Jennifer Mistry reveals shocking remark by TMKOC producer Asit Modi, opens up about about sexual harassment
'Tumhaare lips bade...': Jennifer Mistry reveals shocking remark by Asit Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE