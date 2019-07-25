Two held for cheating SBI, Railway job aspirants in Telangana

Two people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly duping several people of huge sums of money after assuring jobs in State Bank India and Railways, police said.

On credible information, a police team nabbed the duo, and recovered Rs 13 lakh in cash, fake appointment letters of SBI, Railways, DRDO, some private firms besides fake rubber stamps from them, a police release said.

The duo cheated many job seekers under the pretext of securing jobs in SBI and Railways.

They collected amounts ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 9 lakh for various posts and offered fake appointment letters to the aspirants.

Based on three complaints lodged in different police stations, the police registered cases and during course of investigation nabbed them Thursday.