Noida: Manager, delivery boy arrested for stealing Rs 6 lakh, several devices from Blinkit's warehouse

Representational Image

A manager and a delivery executive from a popular online grocery store were arrested on Wednesday for stealing over Rs 6 lakh from its warehouse in Noida, police said.

They identified the accused as Maharaj, 33, the store manager at Blinkit India Pvt. Ltd. in Sector-45, and Sachin, 24, a delivery boy at the same store.

A resident of Ghazipur, Delhi, Maharaj had been working at the store for over a month and Sachin, who belongs to the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, was hired around 6 months ago, according to police officials.

The money was kept in the store of Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) in Sadarpur village, under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, and the theft occurred early on Tuesday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

“When the accused were traced it was found that they were in possession of the stolen money and other goods, and that they intended to sell some of the items and dispose of the rest. According to information provided by our sources, we traced the accused near a Mother Dairy booth in Sector 99 on Wednesday and arrested them”, Dwivedi said.

The store remained open until about 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, and a security guard was stationed outside the warehouse. When the warehouse was opened in the morning, the money and other items missing from the store, including a company laptop, two DVRs (digital video recorders), and six mobile phones, its operator Hardik Goyal's claimed in his police complaint.

A FIR was filed in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 381 (employee committing theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 454 (trespass to commit offence). The duo was produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.