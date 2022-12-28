Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 jolt Nepal's Baglung district today

The National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, reports that two earthquakes with magnitudes 4.7 and 5.3 occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in the Baglung district of Nepal. According to the measurements from the epicentre, at 01:23 a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Adhikari Chaur in the Baglung District (local time).

“An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG,” NEMRC tweeted. According to NEMRC, Nepal, the second earthquake, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, occurred near Khunga in the Baglung District at 02:07 (local time).

The second tweet stated, "A ml 5.3 Earthquake occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG." There have not yet been any reported losses of people or property.

People in Joshimath, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, are now more afraid than before because of these earthquakes. On December 24, Saturday, people flocked to the streets. because homes are sinking beneath the ground in many Joshimath neighbourhoods. The walls are beginning to crack severely.

According to locals, this has been happening for several days. In Joshimath, there are large cracks in 513 homes across 9 wards. News of house cracks is reported every day from various Joshimath wards. People are afraid and concerned for their safety. The land in Joshimath is allegedly sinking as a result of the tunnel for the Tapovan Vishnugarh hydroelectric project that will be constructed there.

