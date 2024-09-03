Twitter
India

Two divers missing after ICG chopper makes emergency landing in sea near Gujarat during rescue operation, search on

Two divers have gone missing after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Two divers missing after ICG chopper makes emergency landing in sea near Gujarat during rescue operation, search on
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, was prompted to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast during a rescue operation on Monday night, i.e., September 1, following which two divers have gone missing 

While one diver was recovered from the sea, the IGC has launched a search operation to rescue two others. 

The Indian Coast Guard stated that the incident took place while the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker. 

In an official statement, the coast guard said, "Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel". 

It further added that four ships, and two aircrafts have been deployed for the search operation. 

“ICG ALH helicopter with 4 aircrew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation,” it added.

Following the cyclonic weather which hit Gujarat during the past weeks, the rescue operations were launched in different talukas of Porbandar and Dwarka districts.

Gujarat has been reeling under massive flooding and water logging in several parts following extremely heavy rainfall during the past few days. Authorities incuding the local ones, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to rescue and relocate people to safer places. 

 

