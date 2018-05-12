Two dead, 50 injured in clashes between two groups in Aurangabad; situation under control now, says police

Clashes broke out between two groups after clamping of illegal water connection at a religious place in Aurangabad on Friday

Two persons lost their lives and over 50 people including police officers were injured after clashes broke out between two groups in old city area of Aurangabad on Friday. Section 144 has been imposed in the sensitive areas of the city and police have arrested 37 persons in connection with the riots.

Jaganlal Chhaganlal Bansile (65) and Abdulharis Harun Quadri (17) have been identified as the deceased. Sources told DNA that Bansile, a handicap, was sleeping outside his shop when miscreants set it on fire. Bansile was charred to death.

After the news of Bansile's death spread, a mob gathered to protest and went on a rampage. The police had to open fire to disperse the mob and Abdulharis was allegedly killed in police firing.

Clashes broke out between two groups after clamping of illegal water connection at a religious place in Moti Karanja area of Aurangabad on Friday. According to the sources, there was some bickering going on between two groups for the last few weeks in the city which took a violent turn on Friday.

The sources told DNA that staff of the Aurangabad municipal corporation was carrying out a drive against illegal water connection in the old city area on Friday. During the drive, the staff cut the water supply of a place of a worship. This angered the people who demanded that the water supply of other places of worships should also be cut. Following this, the two groups came head to head and started arguing.

The argument turned violent after 10 pm on Friday and violence continued through out the night. The mob set on fire nearly 100 shops and kiosks, 80 vehicles and four police van.

Following the riots, additional police force was deployed in the affected areas and the situation was brought under control on Saturday morning. Police has imposed section 144 to prevent unlawful assembly and total 37 arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to DNA, director general of police Satish Mathur said, "The section 144 has not been imposed in the entire city but in the jurisdiction of those police stations where clashes took place last night."

Another senior police claimed that the situation has been brought under control now.

"Last night around 10:30 pm, a clash broke out between two groups. I would not comment on the cause now but the situation is under control now. Around 25 people who have been identified have been booked," Bipin Bihari, ADG, Law and order, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action against the culprits. Speaking to media in Pune, Fadnavis said, "The violence in Aurangabad took place over a petty issue but now the situation is under control. I appeal to people is not to believe in rumors and maintain peace."

"The police are now identifying the culprits who are behind the violence and strict action will be taken against the persons responsible for the violence," Fadnavis said.