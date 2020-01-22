Headlines

Two dead, 4 injured as jilted lover sets girl's house on fire in Andhra's East Godavari district

Srinivas Rao, a native of Dulla village of East Godavari district, is currently on the run after committing the alleged crime.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 10:43 PM IST

Two persons were killed, four were injured after a jilted lover set the girl's house on fire in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh late Tuesday night.

Srinivas Rao, 22, a native of Dulla village of East Godavari district, is currently on the run after committing the alleged crime.

Locals said he was in love with a girl of his own village and her parents had initially agreed for their marriage as he came from their relative's family. However, they later found him unsuitable for their daughter and cancelled the proposal. 

The girl subsequently married another person a year ago. 

Srinivas also got married to another girl but did not forget the rejection. He allegedly tried to attack the girl's mother on January 17. The woman, identified as Satyavathi sustained injuries but survived.

The family filed complained at the nearest police station against Srinivas Rao. After the incident, Satyavathi's eldest daughter Durgabhavani, along with her children, came to her mother's house to live with her.

On Tuesday, sometimes around midnight as the village was asleep, Srinivas brought petrol from a nearby petrol pump and set the house on fire after locking it from the outside. He fled the scene after committing the crime. 

As it was past midnight, neighbours could not reach the place to save the family in time. 

Satyavathi's 18-year-old son Ramu and her five-year-old granddaughter Vijayalakshmi were burnt to death. 

Satyavathi, her daughter Durgabhavani, her grandsons Kumar and Durga Mahesh were severely burnt and are currently fighting for their lives at Rajahmundry Government Hospital.

Police is investigating the case and efforts to nab the accused are on.

