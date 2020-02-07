Two days before Delhi polls, CBI arrests OSD to Dy CM Manish Sisodia on bribery charges

In a report just two days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the CBI on Thursday arrested a government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh.

Officials said Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, the officials said.

He was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, they said.

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election and is likely to be used by the BJP to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.