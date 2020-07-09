Two-day complete lockdown in UP; shops, offices to remain closed

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Thursday announced two-day complete lockdown in all areas.

The lockdown in the state will be implemented from 10 pm Friday, July 10, till 5 am on Monday, July 13.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed.

Trains will continue to operate as per schedule, an order issued by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari said.

This comes as the state reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. Active cases in the state stand at 10,373 while the death toll stands at 862.

A total of 21,127 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.