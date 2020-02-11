Two crore families of Delhi have said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist': AAP's Sanjay Singh

As early trends on Tuesday suggested that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again, veteran AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the people of Delhi have definitively proved that Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist' but is instead, a 'staunch nationalist'.

He saluted the citizens of the national capital for such a 'massive mandate'.

"The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi from (for) giving AAP such a massive mandate," Singh said in a tweet.

The AAP leader was referring to remarks made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally. Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Further, Sanjay Singh referred to Kejriwal as the 'son of Delhi' and said that the mandate in the national capital has shown Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that the people of Delhi have voted for 'development and progress'.

"Despite BJP leaders putting all their force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and people of Delhi have voted for development and progress," said Singh, referring to Kejriwal.

According to the current election trends, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his constituency by 14277 votes.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. As it now stands, the AAP is currently leading in 57 seats and the BJP in 13 seats. It is highly likely that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.

