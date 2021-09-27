Two coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail in Lonavla, rescue ops underway

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra`s Lonavala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

"2 trolleys of rear 2 coaches ( 2nd and 3rd last ) of Indore- Daund special train derailed at Lonawala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injuries are reported. Railway Relief van is reaching the spot shortly. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, informed.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 7.50 am. Rescue work is currently underway.

Notably, a similar incident happened four days ago on September 23 in Himachal Pradesh when the train going from Kalka to Shimla was derailed near Barog station. This accident happened at 7.45 am in morning. However, all the passengers survived the accident safely.

On September 21, a Mysuru-Myladuthurai Express and a truck collided in Karnataka. The truck driver had fled after the accident. This incident happened at 8:30 pm. On seeing the truck, the driver of the train hit the brakes but the accident could not be avoided. Although all the passengers aboard the train had survived, there was no news of any injury.

Similarly, on September 3, a BSF train derailed in Shahjahanpur, UP. This accident happened at around 7.45 am in morning. The 11th coach of the train had derailed.