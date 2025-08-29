Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'
Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?
Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...
PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video
White House issues BIG statement on Russia's recent strike on Ukraine days after Trump-Putin meet, says, 'US President not happy, desires to...'
INDIA
Two different cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. Several families are reportedly trapped under debris. The incidents occurred in the Deval area of Chamoli and the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag's Buskedar tehsil.
Two different cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. Several families are reportedly trapped under debris. The incidents occurred in the Deval area of Chamoli and the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag's Buskedar tehsil. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that rescue and relief operations are underway.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on X posted, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all.”