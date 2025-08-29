Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway

Two different cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. Several families are reportedly trapped under debris. The incidents occurred in the Deval area of Chamoli and the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag's Buskedar tehsil.

Two different cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. Several families are reportedly trapped under debris. The incidents occurred in the Deval area of Chamoli and the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag's Buskedar tehsil. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that rescue and relief operations are underway.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on X posted, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all.”