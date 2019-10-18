Two bike-borne men snatch senior Airforce officer's mobile phone at Connaught Place

Reported By: | Edited By: Neeraj Gaur |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 08:27 AM IST

A senior Airforce officer was robbed in Delhi's Connaught place after two-bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone and cash from him.

The 40-year-old senior Airforce official has been identified as G Thomas, was cycling at Connaught place when this incident took place.

Two-bike borne men snatched a pouch (small bag) that was fixed on his cycle having a one-plus smartphone and cash Rs 200.

Soon after the incident, senior Airforce officer reported the matter to the police and a case has been registered under IPC section 379.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police is monitoring the CCTV footage of the area.

The incident took place around 6 am on Thursday when the officer had left for cycling. He was near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when two-bike-borne assailants robbed him.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the snatchers are visible in the footage but their bike number is not. Further investigation in the case is underway.