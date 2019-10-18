Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Two bike-borne men snatch senior Airforce officer's mobile phone at Connaught Place

Two-bike borne men snatched a pouch (small bag) that was fixed on his cycle having a one-plus smartphone and cash Rs 200.

Reported By:Neeraj Gaur| Edited By: Neeraj Gaur |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 08:27 AM IST

Two bike-borne men snatch senior Airforce officer's mobile phone at Connaught Place
Representational image

A senior Airforce officer was robbed in Delhi's Connaught place after two-bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone and cash from him.

The 40-year-old senior Airforce official has been identified as G Thomas, was cycling at Connaught place when this incident took place.

Two-bike borne men snatched a pouch (small bag) that was fixed on his cycle having a one-plus smartphone and cash Rs 200.

Soon after the incident, senior Airforce officer reported the matter to the police and a case has been registered under IPC section 379.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police is monitoring the CCTV footage of the area.

The incident took place around 6 am on Thursday when the officer had left for cycling. He was near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when two-bike-borne assailants robbed him.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the snatchers are visible in the footage but their bike number is not. Further investigation in the case is underway.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.