Two Assam Rifles soldiers killed in ambush in Manipur's Imphal

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured in an ambush in Manipur's Imphal this evening, i.e., September 19. The incident took place in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area on the outskirts of Imphal. Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains tense as the operation continues.

Assam Rifles sources have confirmed that the operation is still underway. Details will be provided once it concludes. The attack, carried out by armed men, targeted a paramilitary vehicle, according to officials.

Former Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, said he was "deeply shaken" to learn about the ambush. He paid condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. "I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," Singh wrote in a post on 'X'.

"Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous act must face the harshest punishment," he added.