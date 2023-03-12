Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Two arrested in MP’s Rewa for pro-Khalistan messages, threatened to storm Narendra Modi stadium before Ind-Aus match

The cyber crime unit of the police force in Ahmedabad eventually tracked the message's origin to a call-spoofing centre in the neighbouring state of Rewa, where two suspects were subsequently apprehended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Two arrested in MP’s Rewa for pro-Khalistan messages, threatened to storm Narendra Modi stadium before Ind-Aus match
Representational Image

Two persons were arrested from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh by Gujarat police in connection with a bulk video and voice message released allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group threatening to storm Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that started on March 9 in Ahmedabad, an official said on Sunday.

Ahmedabad police's cyber crime cell traced the origin of the message to a facility set up in Rewa in the neighbouring state for call spoofing and arrested two persons from there, the official said.

The bulk message, urging people to stay safe at home as a pro-Khalistan group planned to storm the cricket stadium and install its flag, was released ahead of the India-Australia cricket match that was witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"We have arrested two persons from Rewa district and busted a facility set up there for call spoofing. We traced the threat video message from the facility and recovered 11 SIM boxes, around 300 SIM cards, 4-5 routers," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Jitendra Yadav said.

He identified the accused as Rahul Kumar and Narendra Kushwaha, who hail from Satna in MP.

"The threat was issued on a recorded message, and the call is jumped, spoofed in such a way that it becomes difficult to locate them. We have busted the centre from where the call was being spoofed. Further investigation will reveal who all are behind the recorded message," Yadav said.

The messages, released purportedly by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of US-based terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', threatened to disrupt the cricket match, with police saying it was aimed at creating panic among people.

Also, READ: Indian-origin man booked for smoking onboard London-Mumbai Air India flight, case registered

"People of Gujarat, stay home and stay safe on March 9 (the day of opening of match between India and Australia) because pro-Khalistani Sikhs are going to storm Narendra Modi stadium and install Khalistani flag," said message relayed through bulk messaging and mass voice call.

This was received by a number of people on their phones, as per police.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.