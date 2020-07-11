Two arrested in Rajasthan on charges of 'attempting to destabilise' Ashok Gehlot-led state government

The two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, police officials said.

Hours after Congress leader Mahesh Joshi accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs of the ruling party in Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government, Rajasthan Additional Director General Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

Identified as Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, the two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, Rathore said.

Earlier, in a statement, signed by Joshi, the Congress had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha by-polls last month.

"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group). They are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but bit the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," Joshi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, on this day alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to 'de-stabilise' his government in the state, at a time when the officials are engaged in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. He also claimed that the BJP is offering an amount, ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores, each to select MLAs from his government in an attempt to have them switch parties.

Gehlot said that things were not like this during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time but after 2014, he alleged, there is pride and division based on religion.

However, the Chief Minister assured that the Congress government in Rajasthan is "stable" and that it will complete its full term. He also said that his party is engaging in preparations to win the next elections.

(With ANI inputs)