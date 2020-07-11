Two arrested in Rajasthan on charges of 'attempting to destabilise' Ashok Gehlot-led state government

Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Big decision by Modi government as Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Big decision by Modi government as Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeIndia

India

Two arrested in Rajasthan on charges of 'attempting to destabilise' Ashok Gehlot-led state government

The two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, police officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 08:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after Congress leader Mahesh Joshi accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs of the ruling party in Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government, Rajasthan Additional Director General Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

Identified as Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, the two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, Rathore said.

Earlier, in a statement, signed by Joshi, the Congress had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha by-polls last month.

"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group). They are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but bit the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," Joshi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, on this day alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to 'de-stabilise' his government in the state, at a time when the officials are engaged in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. He also claimed that the BJP is offering an amount, ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores, each to select MLAs from his government in an attempt to have them switch parties.

Gehlot said that things were not like this during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time but after 2014, he alleged, there is pride and division based on religion.

However, the Chief Minister assured that the Congress government in Rajasthan is "stable" and that it will complete its full term. He also said that his party is engaging in preparations to win the next elections.

 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    'Want to create new memories for our fans:' Virat Kohli ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE