Two arrested in Gujarat's Morbi for supplying tobacco using drone

The whole world is battling the coronavirus and several countries have imposed complete lockdown to contain its spread. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete shutdown for 21 days last month, some people are finding it extremely hard to cope with the unavailability of intoxicating substances during this time. However, a few minds even found a workaround for this.

On Sunday, the Gujarat police took two persons Morbi region in custody in Gujarat's Morbi district for buying and selling tobacco using a drone.

Both the buyer and seller were arrested after they made a video of the deal and uploaded it on video sharing platform TikTok. The video shows a small package dangling from a drome while the operator flies it towards the buyer.

The video went viral and also reached the police following which, both of them were arrested and the drone was seized.

Notably, one person has tested positive in the Morbi district so far. In such a situation, social distancing becomes extremely important for people to follow and avoid contact.

Till now, at least 8,447 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India. Out of it, 273 people have lost their lives while 765 have recovered from the virus.