India

Two arrested for spreading misinformation through social media in Kashmir

The accused were held in two separate cases in North Kashmir's Kupwara district for allegadly 'misusing' social media platforms to spread misinformation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2020, 08:49 AM IST

Days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR for defying government orders on the use of social media after internet services were resumed, two persons have been arrested in the matter.

The accused were held in two separate cases in North Kashmir's Kupwara district for allegedly 'misusing' social media platforms to spread misinformation.

One person was arrested by the Kupwara Police several days ago, while another has been arrested in Handwara.

“A rumour-monger has been arrested for spreading hatred on social media," said the statement issued by Handwara Police said on Friday.

“We received information that some youths are circulating fake news and spreading rumours, hatred through social media platforms. A case was registered and one person has been arrested,” it further read.

The earlier arrest was from Srinagar where a case was registered against a person in Kupwara after he allegedly posted that security forces caused damage in a village in the district.

"He has posted on social media, when he was outside Valley, post-August 5, 2019. With technical assistance, we located him and arrested him" said an officer. The case was registered last year, the officer added.

Last month, the administration had issued an order banning all social media websites so that miscreants cannot spread false information.

"Taking serious note of misuse of social media, the cyber police station in Kashmir has registered a case against various social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms," a police spokesperson had said.

