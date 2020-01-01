Two army jawans martyred in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators in J&K's Rajouri sector

Two army soldiers were martyred in a gunfight with Pakistan-backed infiltrators along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the two personnel were carrying out a Cordon and Search operation in the Nowshera sector when the infiltrators opened fire on them. The operation was launched after information was received about the movement of suspected terrorists in the area.

"Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in the Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

The army retaliated strongly and firing from both sides is currently underway.

The incident erupted a day after the newly-appointed Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane warned Pakistan that a "new normal" in India’s response mechanism to cross-border terrorism has already been displayed.

"If Pakistan does not stop its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we reserve the right to preemptively strike at the sources of the terror threat and this intent has adequately been demonstrated in our response during surgical strikes and Balakot operation," the Army Chief had said.