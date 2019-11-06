Headlines

Two army jawans held for allegedly leaking confidential information to Pakistan

The jawans, Ravi and Vichitra, were allegedly sending confidential information separately through social media to women agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 08:23 PM IST

A big case of honey-trapping has come to light from Pokharan in the border district of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where two army personnel were lured by Pakistan in an attempt to gather intelligence about the border.

On the information of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI), and Crime Investigation Department (CID), the two jawans were detained and taken to Jaipur where they are being interrogated.

The jawans, Ravi and Vichitra, were allegedly sending confidential information separately through social media to women agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rajasthan Additional Director General Umesh Mishra confirmed that the soldiers were honey-trapped by ISI. "We have detained two jawans for their involvement in spying activities. They were deployed at an army unit in Pokharan", he said.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's intelligence agencies have repeatedly made such nefarious efforts about the Indian Army's presence and movement at the border.

In the past, intelligence agencies have caught several people spying for Pakistan around border areas.

