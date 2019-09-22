Two Air India flights hit by turbulence; cabin crew suffer injuries

Two Air India aeroplanes were hit by intense turbulence during their flight, injuring the cabin crew and damaging the aircrafts in the process, news agencies reported on Sunday.

In one of the cases, the Airbus A321 aircraft, travelling from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram via Kochi suffered minor damages along its body, officials confirmed later. An investigation was launched by Air India's safety department to look into the matter. There were 172 passengers on board the flight AI 048.

In another case, the crew in Air India's AI-467 flight from Delhi to Vijayawada suffered injuries when the Airbus A320 aircraft faced severe thunderstorm. However, no passengers were reported injured in the incident. The airlines has started an investigation in this matter.

The airlines is looking into past cases to ascertain if a common reason for the damages suffered by both the flights due to turbulence can be found.