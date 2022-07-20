Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down in encounter near Amritsar

The two accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Rupa were holed up in Bhakna village near the Attari border.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down in encounter near Amritsar
Photo: ANI

Punjab Police undertook a major crackdown on gangsters accused in the murder of famous Punjabi Singer and Congress political Sidhu Moose Wala, killing two in an encounter on Wednesday. 

The shootout which reportedly began at around 11 am went on for around 5 hours at least on the outskirts of Amritsar the India-Pakistan border.

The operation was conducted after information was received regarding two accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Rupa were holed up in Bhakna village near the Attari border. 

The police had been tailing the accused ahead of the encounter which was led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police.

Manpreet, an ally of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Jagroop and others had gunned down Moose Wala on May 29. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.