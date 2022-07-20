Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down in encounter near Amritsar

Photo: ANI

Punjab Police undertook a major crackdown on gangsters accused in the murder of famous Punjabi Singer and Congress political Sidhu Moose Wala, killing two in an encounter on Wednesday.

The shootout which reportedly began at around 11 am went on for around 5 hours at least on the outskirts of Amritsar the India-Pakistan border.

The operation was conducted after information was received regarding two accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Rupa were holed up in Bhakna village near the Attari border.

The police had been tailing the accused ahead of the encounter which was led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police.

Manpreet, an ally of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Jagroop and others had gunned down Moose Wala on May 29.

(With inputs from agencies)